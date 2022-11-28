Akrofuom SHS receives computers

Mr Maurice Jonas Woode, District Chief Executive for Akrofuom, has presented 16 computers to the Akrofuom Senior High Technical School (ASHTEC) in the district.

The computers, which were donated by LABDOO, a Germany-based organisation, following a request by one Ms. Ernestina Mensah, a native of Akrofuom and member of the Ghana Union of Dusseldorf, in Germany, are to promote the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

LABDOO, is a global collaborative social network of grassroots volunteers committed to providing schools in need with unused computers loaded with powerful educational software.

Even though the computers were free, the packaging, storage and cost of freight, which amounted to 540 euros which was supposed to be borne by the beneficiary school, was paid by Mr Woode.

Mr Woode speaking at the presentation, lauded LABDOO for donating 28,044 computers to 2,424 schools in 146 countries, including Ghana.

The DCE said the computers had come at a time when knowledge in ICT had become important and was optimistic that the computers would further enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the school and equip the students well to pass their examinations.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka, District Director of Education, commended the DCE for its tireless efforts to resolve the countless challenges facing ASHTEC.

He thanked DCE for reviving the ICT Lab which was lacking computers.

Mr. Sarfo Kantanka advised the school’s management to keep the computers in decent shape and work to ensure they served their intended purpose.

He pleaded with the DCE to assist the school with air conditioners at the ICT lab and a television set for the students.