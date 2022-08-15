Akropong school for the Blind receives donation from TUC Youth Council

The National Youth Council (NYC) of the Trades Union Congress, Ghana, as part of activities marking the 2022 International Youth Day Celebration, has donated some items to the Akropong School for the Blind.

The items included bags of rice, sugar, flour, beans, gallons of oil, toiletries, cooking pots, and stationeries, among others.

The celebration of the 2022 International Youth Day is on the theme: “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages,” and seeks to focus on modalities for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that the world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations.

It also sought to galvanize solidarity across generations for sustainable development.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Madam Veronica Dery, Head Mistress, expressed appreciation to the TUC National Youth Council for their benevolence.

She said the items would be put to judicious and, also cater to the students and called on other organizations, including non-governmental organisations, to emulate the gesture from the TUC to aid in catering for the needs of the blind students.

She added that the school lacked Brailled Textbooks and that the Government should provide them to enhance the effective teaching of the students.

The students also appreciated the NYC of TUC for the donation and called on the government to continue to provide Brailled Textbooks to the school since it is in shortage.

The students called for support to rehabilitate the old dormitories and build additional ones.

Ms. Abena Afriyie, the Secretary of the National Youth Council of TUC, said the gesture was part of yearly activities embarked on by the Council to commemorate International Youth Day.

She reiterated that it was the turn of the Akropong school for the deaf to benefit from the annual project.

The United Nations’ objective for the 2022 International Youth Day is to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the SDGs and leave no one behind.