Akroso Senior High Wins Bronze at African Tug of War Championship

Akroso Senior High Technical School, representing Ghana, clinched the Bronze medal at the 10th African Tug of War Championship held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The team’s commendable performance has bolstered Ghana’s standing in the sport across the continent.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla William, expressing satisfaction with the team’s achievement, highlighted their strong showing which has enhanced Ghana’s reputation in Tug of War on the African stage. He emphasized the importance of continued participation in such competitions to further elevate Ghana’s prowess in the sport.

The team is set to arrive at Kotoka International Airport on Monday at 4 am, where they will be welcomed home with pride and celebration for their achievement.