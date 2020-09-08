“If we follow the order of life, the path ahead of Akufo-Addo is shorter than all of you, young people. If you go to the market, you’ll see a small goatskin and an old goatskin.

Young people can die I agree but if the natural order is to be maintained somebody who is twenty years old is going to live the next fifty years”.

“At my age, I’m going to live shorter, Nana Akufo-Addo is going to live shorter because at his age, in the natural order of things, he has shorter time so that debt he is not going to pay.

These are the words of John Dramani Mahama at the just ended Manifesto Launch.

Following this comment from the Former President, the Special Aide to Madam Akua Donkor, Olumanba Akwasi Kesse has jabbed NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama over that statement.

‘it is morally unjust to spell doom for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo so

he must retract that statement immediately.

How can you envisage doom for someone’s father?’

‘John Dramani Mahama must render an unqualified apology to Nana Akuffo Addo and his family’, he stressed.

According to Olumanba, ‘the NDC doesn’t have any serious message to counter Nana Addo’s Free SHS Policy that is why they are spewing insults and envisaging doom for Akuffo Addo and his administration’.

Reacting to Mahama’s Akyem Mafia tag, the youngest Politician Olumanba has vehemently condemned that assertion.

‘It’s an ethnic bigotry and gross disrespect to call the good people of Akyem, mafias’.

‘Let’s desist from disparaging ethnic groups and think about how we can always unite and move this country forward’, he advised.

Source: Olumanba Akwasi Kesse