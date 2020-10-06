Akuafo Nketewa Company Limited, has presented relief items worth over GHc4,000.00 to displaced persons and farmers affected by the recent Bagre dam spillage and floods in the North East and Upper East Regions.

A statement issued in Accra by Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) said the Company, a subsidiary of PFAG the made the presentation through the Multi-Media Group.

The items included 100 bags of rice and 100 bottles of vegetable cooking oil.

Madam Patience Ayitey the Accounts and Administration Officer of the Company, presenting the items said after seeing the devastating effects of the floods and the dam spillage on the livelihood of farmers, “we deem it fit to support them with the little that we have.”

“These are our farmers, who do business with us, and we help them with input and market access for their produce,” she said.

She said in times like this, it was just proper to lend a helping hand to farmers. The Accounts and Administration Officer said, “with our widows might and support from other benevolent organizations, we believe these farmers will smile again.”

She commended all those who supported this worthy course, especially, the Multi-Media Group who have been championing the appeal for funds for flood victims.

In September, 2020, following the Bagre dam spillage and torrential rains, 6 persons were reported dead, farms submerged and many displaced in communities in the North East and Upper East regions.

He said a delegation led by the National President of PFAG Abdul-Rahman Mohammed joined some members of the Ghana Federation of Forest and Farm Producers (GhaFFaP) to visit areas and farmers affected by the recent flooding.

Madam Ayitey said following the visit, the team at the management meeting decided to offer support to the flood victims.

Since 1999, eight years after the construction of the Bagre multipurpose Hydro Dam on the White Volta sub-basin in Burkina Faso, several communities in Ghana to the downstream of the White Volta River have experienced series of flood disasters.

Last year, President Nana Akufo-Addo broke ground for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and Irrigation Project, which is aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of the annual spillage of the Bagre Dam.

Mr Charles Kwowe Nyaaba, the Head of Business Unit at Akuafo Nketewa Co. Ltd., expressed gratitude to the Multi-Media Group for creating a platform to solicit support for the affected persons.

Akuafo Nketewa Company Limited, a subsidiary of PFAG to provide agribusiness support to PFAG members as well as generate resources to help champion the interest of smallholder farmers.