Akuapem kyidomhene presents textbooks to schools

Chief of Mamfe and Akuapem Kyidomhene, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, has presented Mathematics books to some selected Junior High Schools at Mamfe in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region. as part of efforts to promote teaching and learning.

Each of the four beneficiary schools received 40 pieces of the approved new intensive mathematics textbooks (Digi books) for use by Junior High School (JHS) students to help especially the final year students prepare adequately for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled for August this year.

The beneficiary schools included Saforo Presbyterian JHS, Mamfe Methodist JHS and Mamfe Presbyterian JHS.

The books were presented to the heads of the schools by Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, at an Akwasidae durbar, which coincided with installation of four sub-chiefs to serve in the Kyidom division in line with tradition and custom.

Addressing the Chiefs and people at the durbar, Osabarima noted that BECE results kept declining in the area due to several factors such as lack of textbooks, hence, the support to improve on their performance.

Education is a shared responsibility and the outcomes of the BECE should concern all to act in ways which would bridge the gap to ensure that our children have the needed facilities to learn and progress steadily on the education ladder.

In line with the Akwasidae, four persons were installed as divisional chiefs of the kyidomman division, and they were Nana Kwadwo Boafo Akuffo, Nana Barfuor Asare Manteaw, Nana Kofi Amani, and Nana Dr Amoako Mensah as Asokwahene, Ankobeahene, Osafohene and Manwerehene respectively.