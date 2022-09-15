Akuapem Odwira Festival Boxing Night On Sunday

The 2022 Akuapem Odwira festival will be climaxed with a Fight Night action this Sunday 18 September, 2022.

The event is presented by the office of the Okuapehene in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Trust Sports Emporium (TSE).

The event which is free and expected to see a lot of people will take place at the Palace Forecourts.

Sponsors include Ghana Tourist Board, Beyond the return and the Akuapem Traditional Council.