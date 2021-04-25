Akuapem Poloo confirms in a new video she promises never again to go naked on social media.

An interview monitored on the Waakye Mukase show over the week before her arrest , AKuampem Polo asked if she could prepare one of her favorite meal live on show

Proving to them she followed up to do some shopping at the market to purchase all ingredients she may need and then got back on show to start preparation.

The Waakye Mukase Show digs to find the success behind lifestyle and living of celebs,Gossips and trends around the industry.
The Host triggered a question to Akuapem Poloo whether she’s fine going naked sometimes to make headlines in stories or over the internet.She Answered ” this is a showbiz deal and every key player understand it best”

