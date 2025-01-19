Akuapem Poloo Wins Discovery of the Year at Ghana Movie Awards 2025

Ghanaian actress and socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, was named the Discovery of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards, held on January 18 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award, which recognizes outstanding new talent in the film industry, was presented to Akuapem Poloo for her stellar performance in the movie Widow’s Gift, directed and produced by actress Juliet Ibrahim.

Akuapem Poloo was among several talented nominees for the award, including Frank Ntiamoah, Mawena Azumah, Martina Dwamenq, Sherita Adu, Quesh, and Augustina Aboabo. Her victory was celebrated as a testament to her growth and rising prominence in the Ghanaian film industry.

Upon receiving her plaque, an emotional Akuapem Poloo expressed deep gratitude, first and foremost to God, followed by heartfelt thanks to the movie’s director Juliet Ibrahim, the Ghana Movie Awards organizers, and the producers who believed in her potential. “To be nominated, I would say a big thanks to Allah and then I would say thank you to Juliet Ibrahim for casting me in Widow’s Gift and then, thank you, Ghana Movie Awards, thank you Mr. Fred for believing in me,” she said, reflecting on the support she has received throughout her journey.

The ceremony was attended by several international movie stars, including Ramsey Noah, Jim Ike, Jackie Appiah, and Adjetey Annang, who added glamour to the evening and celebrated the success of the Ghanaian film industry.

Akuapem Poloo’s win marks a significant milestone in her career, solidifying her position as one of the industry’s most promising rising stars.