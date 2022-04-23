Akuapim Presbytery commemorate 100th anniversary

The missionary relay flame has been presented to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Nsukwao District, New Juaben South Municipality, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Akuapem Presbytery.

The Missionary Relay Flame, also known as the Perpetual Flame, represents the light of God that shines in the lives of all believers in Jesus Christ.

Since April 10, the Perpetual Flame had been moved from one Presbyterian District to the other in the Akuapem Presbytery as part of the Presbytery’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Various reverend ministers, catechists, and church members from both districts attended the brief handover ceremony of the perpetual flame from Effiduase Presbyterian District to Nsukwa Presbyterian District.

The perpetual flame movement in the 15th Presbyterian District was scheduled to end on April 28.

Reverend George Bright Gyamfi, Minister for the Ramseyer Congregation, Baakokrom, stated that the movement of the flame through the 22 districts of the Akuapem Presbytery aimed to unite Presbyterian Church members.

“The movement of the flame across every Presbytery in the country is by choice,” he said. “It is, however, done on every 25th, 50th, and 100th year celebration.”

Other Presbyteries, such as the Volta Presbytery, did not move the perpetual flame across the presbytery when they celebrated.

Rev. Daniel Owusu Ansah, District Minister of the PCG Nsukwao District, who received the perpetual flame, stated that the flame would be given to the Koforidua District on Saturday.

He observed that the perpetual flame would continue to move until it returns to Akropong, where it began.

Rev. Ansah, on the other hand, noted that the municipality’s noise-making ban had hampered the district’s plans to move the flame to the Koforidua Presbyterian District.

He urged members of the district’s various congregations to gather in large numbers on Saturday to travel to the Koforidua District and hand over the flame to them.

Rev. Ansah prayed that as the flame burned, the Holy Spirit would empower believers to spread the good news of Jesus Christ to all people.