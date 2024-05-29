Akubless, Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Restores Hope at Goaso Eye Clinic

Ghanaian Gospel musician Akubless, based in the United Kingdom, has embarked on a remarkable mission to revive the Goaso Eye Clinic, which had long languished in neglect. In a heartwarming display of generosity and community spirit, Akubless’s initiative not only rejuvenates a vital healthcare facility but also serves as a beacon of hope for the local community.

Leading the charge, Nana Yaw Badu Duku Kaakyire, the Nksosoohene of the Goaso Traditional Council, represented Akubless in rallying support for the project. Together, they mobilized Goaso indigenes, both locally and abroad, to lend their support to the local government hospital, emphasizing the urgent need for assistance and resources.

Nana Yaw Badu Duku Kaakyire’s impassioned plea resonated deeply, emphasizing that Akubless’s intervention was just the beginning of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in Goaso. He assured the community of continued aid, with plans already in motion for further renovations, particularly focusing on the Outpatient Department (OPD) within the hospital.

The significance of such initiatives cannot be overstated, especially in regions where access to quality healthcare remains a challenge. The transformation of the Goaso Eye Clinic, from a neglected facility to a symbol of hope, underscores its critical role in providing essential services to those in need. This transformation not only enhances physical infrastructure but also instills a renewed sense of pride and dignity among the local populace.

Dr. James Ankamah, the medical superintendent of the hospital, expressed profound gratitude to Akubless for her benevolent gesture, acknowledging the profound impact of individual acts of kindness on the community. Dr. Ankamah also called upon the public and other philanthropists to join in supporting ongoing efforts to improve healthcare facilities in the region.

Akubless’s dedication to uplifting her community through tangible action serves as a shining example for others. Her commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure not only improves the quality of life for countless individuals but also fosters a culture of compassion and solidarity.

As Akubless continues her mission to support the Goaso Eye Clinic and beyond, her efforts serve as a testament to the transformative power of generosity and collective goodwill. Amidst the challenges of the world, her actions offer hope and inspire positive change through collaborative efforts.