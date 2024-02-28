Akuffo Addo Sounds Like A Confidence Trickster – Ernest Norgbey

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey has described the President as a confident trickster who has lost trust in his own self.

Speaking moments after the President delivered the State of the Nations address, Mr Norgbey says he is not surprised the President peddled lies throughout his speech.

“The President has proven to us that he has no value for his words. To come to Parliament to read lies from ‘A to Z’ to us is quite insulting to Ghanaians”.

“We were in this country when we saw how he and his cohorts supervised election 2020 and how it turned out so for him to come to tell us he will do everything in his power to ensure a transparent and fair election come December is like telling Ghanaians we have short memories.”

Mr Norgbey says the President’s speech is nothing but pure propaganda and does not represent the true state of affairs.

“The President was silent on critical issues such as corruption and the Volta floods. Thes are serious and quite disappointing. In any case it tells us about the man we call the President”.

Mr Norgbey further call for the President and his NPP be shown exit come December to usher in a new era of a 24-hour economy.