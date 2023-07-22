Akufo-Addo accepts Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has graciously accepted the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah from her position as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and as a member of the Government.

In a statement released by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo commended Hon. Cecilia Dapaah for her loyalty to the government’s reputation and her wholehearted dedication to the progress of both the Government and the Nation. He also expressed his gratitude for her contributions.

The President wished her success in all her future endeavors. In light of her resignation, President Akufo-Addo will soon appoint a new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah tendered her resignation in a letter to President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, shortly after news emerged about some foreign cash stolen from her bedroom. In her letter, she assured that she would fully cooperate with all state agencies to establish the facts surrounding the incident.