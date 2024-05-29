Akufo-Addo Acknowledges Joe Lartey’s Legacy in Ghanaian Sports Commentary

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid tribute to late sports commentator Joe Lartey on Tuesday, stating that Ghana would never have another legendary sportscaster like him.

“He was indeed an iconic figure in the history of our country. I do not think we will ever get a sports commentator of his stature, and renowned, ever again,” he said

The President made the statement after a delegation, including the late sports commentator’s family and the leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), called at the Jubilee House in Accra to officially inform him of his death.

President Akufo-Addo told the delegation that the late Lartey “was indeed an iconic figure in the history of our country.”

“He became synonymous with the best in broadcast journalism, and we all enjoyed immensely his work and contribution to our country’s growth and progress.”

Joe Lartey, SWAG’s first president, died at the age of 96 on Friday, April 26, 2024.

On June 12, 2022, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) presented Lartey with the “A Life in Sports” award in Doha, Qatar, in recognition of his contributions to African sports.

He was named one of the top five African football commentators by Goal, an international association football news website.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the late sports icon’s patriotism, stating, “He was indeed a very loyal and devoted employee of the Ghanaian state.”

He assured the family that the government would ensure that he received a befitting burial.

“Whatever be the case, the state will play a part in the passage of Mr Joe Lartey.

“I think it is fitting, and also becomes a way for our country recognising his contribution to our development and progress.

“We will give him an appropriate send-off. It is only fitting that we do,” the President said.

Mr Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG, informed President Akufo-Addo that the government would be notified of the funeral arrangements after the family had met.

Joe Lartey worked for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1961 to 1973 and 1990, and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria from 1978 to 1990.