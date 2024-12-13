Akufo-Addo Administration Issues Directive on Returning Official Vehicles as Term Nears End

As the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo draws to a close, Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye has confirmed that he complied with a directive to return his official vehicle to the state.

Aboagye, who served under the outgoing president, shared on Friday, December 13, that he handed over his government vehicle on Monday, in adherence to the President’s instructions.

The directive, originally established at the end of Akufo-Addo’s first term in 2020, has been reiterated for the conclusion of his second and final term. The Office of the President emphasized that all Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Special Assistants, Special Aides to the President and Vice President, and other political appointees must return government vehicles by January 3, 2025. This includes individuals serving on statutory boards and corporations.

A statement from the presidency issued on Wednesday, December 2024, clarified that appointees should not acquire government vehicles, a practice that has traditionally allowed officials to purchase their official cars through valuation by the State Transport Company Ltd. Under Akufo-Addo’s administration, however, this convention will not be followed.

“No official vehicle shall be acquired by any appointee of the current administration as the term concludes,” the statement read, underscoring the President’s commitment to responsible management of state resources. The directive aims to ensure transparency and accountability as the transition to the next government begins.

The Office of the President has called for full compliance from all appointees and expects cooperation in adhering to this policy, which will help safeguard public assets and ensure that the government’s resources are handled responsibly.