Akufo-Addo Administration Outperforms Predecessor in Key Macroeconomic Indicators

As President Nana Akufo-Addo prepares to hand over the reins of leadership next week, a new report offers a comprehensive assessment of his administration’s economic performance.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana, the Akufo-Addo government has outshone its predecessor, the administration of John Mahama, in 10 out of 13 key macroeconomic indicators. This comes despite facing significant global challenges, including the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A standout achievement of the Akufo-Addo government has been its ability to significantly boost GDP growth. Under the Mahama administration, Ghana’s economy grew at a modest 3.9% in 2016. In stark contrast, the current administration has not only recovered from the pandemic’s shock but also managed to achieve a robust 7.2% growth rate, nearly doubling the growth rate from the previous government. This growth, while driven by post-pandemic recovery, is indicative of the country’s broader economic resilience and the effectiveness of the policies put in place to drive recovery.

The report also highlights the Akufo-Addo administration’s improvements in several key sectors. Investments in agriculture have led to greater growth in the sector, which remains a cornerstone of the Ghanaian economy. Industrial performance has also seen a notable surge, signaling a diversification of the economy and a stronger industrial base. Citizens’ average income levels have steadily increased, reflecting an overall rise in economic prosperity. The administration’s strong fiscal management has also resulted in a reduction in the budget deficit and improved primary balance, which will benefit long-term economic sustainability.

Trade and current account balances have improved as Ghana’s economic ties with the global market have strengthened. Notably, Ghana’s gross international reserves have increased, bolstering the country’s financial stability. Furthermore, the Akufo-Addo government has managed exchange rate depreciation more effectively compared to previous administrations, contributing to a relatively stable currency during turbulent global conditions.

While the Akufo-Addo administration has largely outperformed its predecessor, Mahama’s tenure is not without its successes. The former president’s government managed to keep public debt levels lower than under the current administration, which took on more borrowing to finance major infrastructure projects. Inflation was also better controlled during Mahama’s time, which was a key factor in maintaining consumer confidence. Additionally, the 91-day treasury bill rate, a benchmark for short-term government borrowing, was more favorable during Mahama’s presidency, providing a more attractive environment for investors.

The report paints a picture of an economy that has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, especially considering the global shocks it faced over the past few years. Yet, as the Akufo-Addo administration exits, the incoming government will inherit a mixed bag of economic successes and challenges. The growth and improvements in key sectors will provide a strong foundation for the new leadership, but the country will still face significant challenges, particularly in managing rising public debt and inflation, areas where the Mahama administration had a relative advantage.

For Ghana’s incoming government, the task will be to build on the economic foundation laid by Akufo-Addo while addressing the outstanding concerns of debt management and inflation control. With the country’s economic performance now firmly under the global spotlight, the next government will be expected to maintain this trajectory, sustaining growth and ensuring stability in the face of evolving global economic pressures.