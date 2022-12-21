Akufo-Addo advises students to take the study of Mathematics seriously

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised students to take the study of Mathematics seriously.

“Mathematics is the foundation of the new Sciences of the 21st Century, and its mastery by our young people will be a major contribution to the development of our nation,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave the advice when the winners of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), represented by Alfred Ken Nsiah, John Anim Tenkorang and Austin Afutu, emerged victorious in this year’s competition.

PRESEC has won the competition seven times.

The winning contestants were accompanied to the Jubilee House by some staff and Board Members of the school.

In appreciation of the School’s successes, the President remarked: “As an Honorary ‘Ɔdadeε’, I also share in this success, for you are the first SHS in Ghana to confer such an honour on me, and you have made the Jubilee House your home.”

“This School, for me, and many Ghanaians, is one of the best SHSs, if not the best in our country.”

He commended the winning team for the enviable feat, urging the students to study hard to enhance their career development.

They should refrain from anything that could hinder their prospects of a bright future.

Additionally, they must make the best use of recreation and leisure time to become well-rounded individuals.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said it was important that the staff continued to work hard to “imbibe in the students the Presbyterian virtues of fortitude, temperance, prudence and justice”.

On the School’s request for a science laboratory and a mini bus, he gave the assurance that the government would do its best to respond to the needs.

The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, said winning the NSMQ for the seventh time had not come easy, therefore, the PRESEC contesting students deserved commendation for the honour they had brought to the School.

Mr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, the PRESEC Board Chairman, indicated that the feat had spurred the School on to strive for greater achievements in future competitions.

Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Managing Director, Primetime Ghana Limited, organisers of the NSMQ, appealed to the government to provide incentive support for the sustenance of the competition.