Akufo-Addo among 58 world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is among the more than 58 world leaders, royalty and dignitaries attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, United Kingdom.

After a historic 70 years on the throne as Britian’s longest-serving monarch, the Queen (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary) died at age 96, at her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022.

She will be buried within the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor, after a Committal Service.

African leaders attending the funeral:

These include President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, and President Ali Bongo of Gabon.

Royal attendees from across the world include Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, and King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Others are Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck; Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah; Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah; King Letsie III of Lesotho, and Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein.

The rest are Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang, Prince of Monaco, Albert II, Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan, Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and King of Tonga, Tupou VI.

National leaders from the Americas include President Joe Biden and Jill Biden and first lady of the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Paula-Mae Weekes of Trinidad and Tobago, President Sandra Mason of Barbados, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica; Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize and Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

From Europe and the Middle East we have President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland and Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland.

The rest are President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal; President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria; President Katalin Novak of Hungary, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Egils Levits of Latvia, President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, President Sauli Niinisto of Finland and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece.

Others are President George Vella of Malta, President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus, President Charles Michel of the European Council, Madam Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, President Isaac Herzog of Israel Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh of Palestine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia.

National leaders from Asia comprise President Droupadi Murmu of India; Vice President Wang Qishan of China, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, and President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea.

Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan are among countries that were not invited to the queen’s funeral.