Akufo-Addo and Bawumia Update Social Media Profiles Following Mahama’s Inauguration

As Ghana’s political landscape shifts following the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, the outgoing president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have updated their social media profiles to reflect their new roles.

Both leaders, who served during the previous administration, have changed their titles on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to reflect their current status as former president and vice president of the Republic of Ghana, respectively. These adjustments signal the conclusion of their terms in office following the inauguration of Mahama, who assumes the presidency for his second term.

Mahama’s return to power marks the beginning of a new chapter for Ghana, and he will face long-standing challenges such as combating corruption, addressing high unemployment, managing inflation, and addressing public discontent. His swearing-in at Black Star Square ushers in a new era under Ghana’s Sixth President of the Fourth Republic.

With the transfer of power now complete, both Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, having led the nation through several important policies, officially step into their roles as former leaders, marking the end of a significant political era.