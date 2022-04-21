Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta Collapsed Ghana’s Economy – Daniel Asiamah

The former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah, has accused President Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta of mismanaging the country’s economy since assuming office.

According to him, kicking the Minister out of office is the only way for the government to be able to revive the tattered economy.

Daniel Kwesi Asiamah is calling for the Minister’s resignation, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and using the controversial E-Levy to divert attention away from the ailing economy.

“To give Ghana a fighting chance of reversing the economic doldrums, Ken Ofori-Atta must be sack. Ken is not somebody who even understands the issues we are discussing.

“How on earth did he became the Finance Minister of our country? Even if we carry loads of money to Akufo-Addo, and we say collect 20 billion, Ken Ofori-Atta sitting there with that level of incompetence and with that lack of understanding is the cause of the challenges facing the economy, he won’t mind you,” Daniel Kwesi Asiamah told Okogyeabour Ocran on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Daniel Kwesi Asiamah said Ghanaians are reeling under the impact of the country’s current debt crisis and the worsening economic hardships imposed on them by the government.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdomfmonline.com