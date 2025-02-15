Akufo-Addo Appointees “Lucky” Under Mahama’s Leadership – NDC Legal Chief

Edudzi Tameklo, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs, has claimed that appointees of former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration should count themselves fortunate to now be under the leadership of President John Mahama.

According to Tameklo, Mahama’s commitment to due process and good governance stands in stark contrast to the alleged excesses of the previous government.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program, Tameklo did not mince words as he reflected on the treatment of public officials under Akufo-Addo’s tenure. “People endured significant hardships under Akufo-Addo and his inner circle,” he asserted. “They should consider themselves lucky that they now have a forward-thinking leader like John Mahama at the helm—a President who understands and respects the principles of due process.”

Tameklo’s comments come amid ongoing debates about accountability and governance in Ghana. While he acknowledged that wrongdoing should be met with legal consequences, he emphasized that Mahama’s approach is rooted in fairness and experience. “If someone has committed an offense, they should face the law. But President Mahama, with his deep understanding of governance and his commitment to fairness, has risen above the politics of retribution,” he explained.

The NDC legal chief’s remarks appear to be a pointed critique of the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of public officials, which critics have often described as heavy-handed and politically motivated. Tameklo’s assertion that Mahama’s leadership offers a more measured and principled approach underscores the NDC’s broader narrative of restoring integrity and accountability to Ghana’s governance.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Tameklo’s comments highlight the contrasting styles of the two administrations. For many Ghanaians, the debate over due process and accountability remains central to the nation’s democratic progress. Whether Mahama’s leadership will indeed usher in a new era of fairness, as Tameklo suggests, remains to be seen. For now, the NDC’s message is clear: under Mahama, the rule of law will prevail.