Akufo-Addo appoints Freda Prempeh as Sanitation Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made new ministerial appointments within his administration. Madam Freda Prempeh, who previously served as the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, has been assigned the role of Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She replaces Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who tendered her resignation on July 22, 2023, which was accepted by the President on the same day.

President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East,

Mavis Nkansah Boadu, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, as the new Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Additionally, Mr. Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, has been appointed as the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

These appointments take effect immediately, as stated in the official communication.