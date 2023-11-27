Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration  enters “dzenunyekpodzi” stage- Mahama

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama has said the current government has reached a stage of “dzenunyekpodzi” (loosely translated as harsh reality).

Dzenunyekpodzi was derived from a historical battle in 1792 (Anlo-Keta war) during which a twin son (Atsu) of Mama Yakagbe, an Anlo female warrior who went to war against the advice of his mother, was slain in the battle and before his death said, “danye gbloe nam megbe, edze nunye azor” (meaning, my mother warned me but I refused her advice, now I have realised it).

Mr Mahama, who was on Saturday addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Somé in the Ketu South Municipality during their annual Sometutuza, a socio-cultural and development festival celebration said “I can tell you that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has reached the stage of dzenukpodzi because they have refused to listen to anybody.

“They refused to listen to wise counsel and by their actions and inactions, they have plunged this promising nation into a long dark abyss. Today, we can all attest to the fact that nothing is working for Ghanaians. Cost of living has become unbearable, businesses are suffering, many of them have collapsed and are still collapsing.”

He lamented the country’s currency depreciation and credit rating, mass exodus of the youth for greener pastures abroad among others and said it was imperative to work together for a positive change to restore hope in the land as the “hope in our country, the black shining star of Africa is fast being eroded.”

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would be committed to creating jobs through the deliberate implementation of “what we call the 24-hour economy” saying, it would change the country’s economic structure for the better.

He also sympathised with lower Volta communities who suffered unprecedented flooding occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam and promised that the next NDC government would do its best to support the victims in addition to resuming stalled projects including phase II of the sea defence project and road infrastructure to give the people of the region, relief.

The former President noted that the NDC would soon start engaging Ghanaians on workable solutions to their collective challenges to guarantee a decent standard of living for all while encouraging the citizenry to be united and resilient in the face of the challenges.

“Now, as we come together to build the Ghana that we want, let us stand firm in our determination to create a brighter future for ourselves. Let us turn this adversity into an opportunity for growth and solidarity. United we can rebuild our community and restore what has been lost… I have no doubt that together, we shall overcome and Ghana, our dear country shall rise again.”