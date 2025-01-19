Akufo-Addo Celebrated for Leadership and Resilience at Thanksgiving Mass

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo was honored not only for his political leadership but also for his remarkable personal health and resilience during his eight years in office, in a heartfelt thanksgiving mass held at the Accra Ridge Church on January 18, 2025.

The mass, attended by a congregation of well-wishers and dignitaries, celebrated his leadership and the divine protection that guided him throughout his presidency.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, the Anglican Bishop of Accra, offered a powerful reflection on Akufo-Addo’s tenure, focusing on the former president’s physical and emotional endurance amidst the immense pressures of office. Bishop Mensah Torto noted the extraordinary nature of Akufo-Addo’s health, considering the stressful nature of his work and frequent travel. He highlighted that despite the challenges associated with his high-profile role, Akufo-Addo had remarkably avoided major accidents and health setbacks.

“Despite traveling in vehicles at top speed and dealing with the many challenges of such a stressful position, we have never heard that he has been hospitalized,” Bishop Mensah Torto shared with the congregation. He attributed this resilience to divine protection, underscoring that Akufo-Addo’s continued good health throughout his presidency was a sign of God’s grace.

In a deeply spiritual moment, the Bishop referenced a verse from Lamentations 3:22, which reads: “Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed. For his compassions never fail; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” Bishop Mensah Torto eloquently tied this scripture to Akufo-Addo’s time in office, suggesting that the former president had been sustained by an unwavering divine presence throughout his leadership.

“God has been good to His Excellency and to his family,” the Bishop concluded, acknowledging the strength and protection that had supported Akufo-Addo during the highs and lows of his presidency.

In addition to celebrating Akufo-Addo’s health and divine protection, Bishop Mensah Torto presented a citation recognizing the former president’s significant achievements during his time in office. The citation acknowledged Akufo-Addo’s tireless efforts in advancing key sectors such as education, economic development, and industrialization, highlighting his commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Among the most celebrated initiatives was the implementation of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, which provided greater access to secondary education for countless students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The citation also recognized Akufo-Addo’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles and the stability of Ghana’s political system during his presidency.

Moreover, the citation praised Akufo-Addo’s contributions to the Anglican Church and his broader support for religious institutions during his tenure. His leadership was seen as a testament to his belief in the importance of education, economic growth, and the nurturing of spiritual and social values within the country.

As the thanksgiving mass concluded, Akufo-Addo’s legacy was firmly etched in the hearts of those present, with both his political accomplishments and personal resilience celebrated as hallmarks of his eight years in office. His unwavering health and strong leadership serve as enduring symbols of the divine grace that guided him through one of Ghana’s most transformative periods in recent history.