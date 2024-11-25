Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Akufo-Addo Challenges Mahama’s Leadership Record Ahead of 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to carefully evaluate former President John Mahama’s track record as he seeks re-election in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

    Speaking in Kumasi at the start of a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region, Akufo-Addo pointed to Mahama’s previous tenure as a key reason for his 2016 defeat, noting that Ghanaians were dissatisfied with his performance.

    “There are four others who served two terms as President, but John Mahama is the only one who did not receive a second term. The reason for that is clear—Ghanaians were unhappy with his leadership,” Akufo-Addo said.

    The President took particular aim at Mahama’s campaign promises, including his proposal for a “24-hour economy,” referencing the infamous power crisis, or “dumsor,” that plagued Mahama’s administration. “How can he promise a 24-hour economy when he couldn’t even keep the lights on for 12 hours?” Akufo-Addo questioned, urging the public not to be swayed by such promises.

    Akufo-Addo used the occasion to highlight his government’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

    The visit to the Ashanti Region is part of the President’s efforts to engage with key stakeholders, assess ongoing projects, and gather support for his New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of next year’s elections. During his tour, he is set to inspect and commission various development projects, as well as meet with traditional leaders.

    Previous article
    Fire Ravages Wooden Structures at Agbogbloshie Market in Accra
    Next article
    Shatta Wale Responds to Backlash Over Black Sherif Comments, Denies Trying to Undermine Career
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE