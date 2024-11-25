Akufo-Addo Challenges Mahama’s Leadership Record Ahead of 2024 Elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to carefully evaluate former President John Mahama’s track record as he seeks re-election in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking in Kumasi at the start of a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region, Akufo-Addo pointed to Mahama’s previous tenure as a key reason for his 2016 defeat, noting that Ghanaians were dissatisfied with his performance.

“There are four others who served two terms as President, but John Mahama is the only one who did not receive a second term. The reason for that is clear—Ghanaians were unhappy with his leadership,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President took particular aim at Mahama’s campaign promises, including his proposal for a “24-hour economy,” referencing the infamous power crisis, or “dumsor,” that plagued Mahama’s administration. “How can he promise a 24-hour economy when he couldn’t even keep the lights on for 12 hours?” Akufo-Addo questioned, urging the public not to be swayed by such promises.

Akufo-Addo used the occasion to highlight his government’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

The visit to the Ashanti Region is part of the President’s efforts to engage with key stakeholders, assess ongoing projects, and gather support for his New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of next year’s elections. During his tour, he is set to inspect and commission various development projects, as well as meet with traditional leaders.