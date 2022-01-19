Akufo-Addo commiserates with Mali over death of President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government and people of Mali over the death of the country’s immediate leader, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Keita, who was toppled in 2020 in a military coup, died last Sunday at his home in Bamako, after an illness. He was 76.

In a statement addressed to the Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, President Akufo-Addo said he was saddened by the death of the President.

“The late President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the Ecowas region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community.”

“On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family”, he said in the statement.

Keita was elected president in 2013. He was re-elected in 2018 only to be ousted in a military coup in 2020.