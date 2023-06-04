Akufo-Addo Commissions Elmina Fishing Harbour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday May 26, commissioned the expanded Elmina Fishing Harbour with a promise that his government will continue to prioritise infrastructural development for the realisation of the transformation agenda.

According to the President, the fisheries sector is a very important one that contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country, hence the need to continually invest in the enhancement of infrastructure in the industry.

The plan for the sector according to President Akufo-Addo is to help improve the catch of the fisher folk, prevent post-harvest losses and reduce fish imports.

“The fishing port project represents a significant milestone and adds to the existing two fishing ports in Tema and Sekondi Takoradi. We are also on course to complete works on the Jamestown Fishing Port which brings the total fishing ports in the country to four. Government remains resolute and will continue to pursue programs and initiatives that support the growth of the fishing industry.”

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson on her part decried the numerous challenges that militate against government efforts to improve the sector including Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported Fishing and called for a stop to the trend.

She urged all stakeholders to work together to harness the full potential of the Elmina Fishing Port to ensure it becomes a catalyst for sustainable growth in the sector.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah on his part entreated the fisher folk and the people of Elmina to lend their support to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) as they begin operations in the Harbour.

Mr. Ofori Asiamah particularly stressed the need for the fisher folk to help managers of the Harbour maintain it at all times.

The cardinal objective for the expansion of the Fishing Harbour is to allow for the safe launching and landing of fishing craft while ensuring that the fisher folk operate in very conducive environment, where fish are handled and processed in the most hygienic manner.

The Expanded Elmina Fishing Harbour is equipped with ancillary facilities including space for net mending, shops for the sale of fishing gear and equipment, a state-of-the-art ablution hall, A fish auction hall, an administrative block and a day care centre among others