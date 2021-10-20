Akufo-Addo commissions GH¢15M paper factory at Gomoa-Nyamenadom

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, ended his two-day working visit to the Central Region with the commissioning of a GHC15,000,000 paper factory for Lesdy Company Limited at Gomoa-Nyamenadom.

Sited on a 1.6-acre land, about 20 minutes’ drive from the Kasoa toll booth, the company is licensed to manufacture daily-use paper products.

They include; toilet rolls, kitchen towels, soft facial tissue, Z-Fold and table napkins.

It is a beneficiary of Government’s industrialization programme, ‘One District One Factory’ (1D1F) aimed at achieving massive private sector-led nationwide industrialization drive, to empower communities to utilise their local resources in manufacturing products that are in high demand both locally and internationally.

Lesdy Company Limited began commercial production in January 2021 with capacity to produce in excess of 3,000 toilet rolls, 10,000 kitchen towel, 8,000 table napkins, 4,000 facial tissue per day.

At present, the company has created 40 direct employments with resolve to increase to 60 in 24 months and 200 indirect jobs, engaging about 90 percent of employees from its operating community as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Commissioning the facility, President Akufo-Addo praised the management of the company for their efforts and stressed the need for them to adopt best management practices to sustain the magnificent facility to support national development.

He expressed his total support for the company, pledged to revisit the facility and encouraged management to set-up a recycling plant to drastically ease the cost of importing their raw material, (Jumbo) from Nigeria, China, Indonesia and Turkey.

Taking the President around the facility after the commissioning, Mr Henry Darko, Managing Director of the Company, said the construction of the factory, started from January 2019 but installation of machines was completed in January 2021.

He assured that management will continually adopt the most cost effective and efficient production methods to improve product quality, competitive price, while delivering unrivalled quality products to improve customer experience.

The paper manufacturing giant envisions to put smiles on the faces of customers with improved locally made high quality and comfortable daily use paper products.

“We believe our investment will go a long way to create employment especially for the youth, provide practical skills for them, minimize government importation of basic items such as toilet paper, hence, curtailing our overdependence on the foreign currency and help create economic stability in our own small way.”

Mr Darko appealed to government, the private sector and the individuals to patronize their products not just because they are “Made in Ghana” but comparable to international standards.

Earlier, the President also inspected ongoing works on Rikpat Lubricant factory, a lubricant manufacturing firm at Akotsi in the Gomoa East District.

But prior to that the President together with Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area, commissioned some impressive projects funded by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu.

They include; Atieku-Gyatekrom police station, Essuekyir Community Centre, Akosua Village with clinic, library and artifacts.

Others were various historic monumental structures particularly the Copa junction-Osimpam Heritage Centre, traffic light Unity Square, Kojo Badu clinic and ultimately, the rebranded Winneba Junction roundabout.