Akufo-Addo Commissions Key Naval Assets, Highlights Modernization of Ghana Armed Forces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that his administration has successfully positioned the Ghana Armed Forces to confront both current and future challenges.

Speaking on 23rd December 2024, during the commissioning of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo in the Western Region, the President underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing the Navy’s capabilities in safeguarding Ghana’s territorial and maritime integrity.

“The establishment of the Navy Training Command and the Riverine Command, alongside strategically located Forward Operating Bases like Ezinlibo, Tilli, Bui, Sankore, and Kenyase, reflect our determination to secure Ghana’s resources and ensure peace and stability in the region,” Akufo-Addo said. The Ezinlibo base, located in a key area of the Gulf of Guinea, will help the Navy address piracy, illegal fishing, and other maritime threats.

Later in the day, at Sekondi Naval Base, the President also commissioned the Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Achimota, the largest vessel ever built in Ghana. Measuring 65 meters in length, the GNS Achimota serves as a powerful symbol of the Navy’s progress and resilience, reflecting the ongoing transformation of Ghana’s maritime capabilities.

“These achievements, including the acquisition of over 20 modern platforms under my administration, demonstrate our unwavering commitment to making Ghana a maritime powerhouse in the region,” Akufo-Addo remarked.

As his tenure as Commander-in-Chief draws to a close, Akufo-Addo highlighted these milestones as part of a broader vision to modernize the Armed Forces. “These milestones are not just about infrastructure—they represent a legacy of hope, strength, and resilience for future generations,” he concluded, reinforcing his vision for a safer, stronger Ghana.