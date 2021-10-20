Akufo-Addo commissions new US$64.7 million Pokuase substation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday commissioned the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Substation to increase reliability of power supply to homes, businesses and industrial plants in the northern parts of Accra.

With a total capacity of 580 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA), the 330 KVA Pokuase BSP, the fifth in Accra, is the largest and most technologically advanced substation in Ghana.

It will improve power supply quality and reliability to the over 350,000 utility consumers in Pokuase, Nsawam, Achimota, Anyaa, Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Ashongman, Legon, Haatso, Agbogba, Adenta and Aburi communities.

The facility will also reduce transmission and distribution losses, and improve the financial viabilities of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Construction of the USD64.7 million facility commenced in April 2019 and was completed in May 2021. It was funded by the United States of America through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

At an inaugural ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the BSP project not only gives the assurance of stable power supply, “but also reminds us of how far we have come from the days of widespread, power outages and the phenomenon of Doom.”

The facility, he said, was a commitment to improving electricity supply in the country.

The President noted that any country that aspired to industrialize with the overarching goal of guaranteeing a decent quality of life for its people must ensure that its citizens have access to stable efficient and affordable power supply.

“Electricity is no longer a luxury. But rather a basic necessity, and we must commit ourselves to working hard and ensure that we achieve universal coverage in this country as soon as possible to spur economic growth,” he said.

The substation, President Akufo-Addo pointed out, was strategically positioned to cater to the increasing load demand for electricity in the Northern parts of Accra.

He told the gathering that government is carrying out several other initiatives and projects to meet the increasing power needs rising out of population growth and the Governments industrialisation agenda.

He said government remained committed to ensuring safe, stable and affordable power supply in the country.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Stephanie Sullivan, who joined the President at the ceremony, said the substation represents sustainable infrastructure investment by the United States with Ghana “that will benefit hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians now and into the future.”

“It will help deliver more reliable power to people, places, and businesses of Accra that drive increased economic activity benefitting families, businesses, and communities,” she said.

The Pokuase BSP is the first major construction project to be completed under the Ghana Power Compact with the MCC. The USD316 million Compact is helping the Government of Ghana improve the power sector.

The Compact is also funding a BSP at Kasoa in the Central Region and two primary substations at Kanda and Legon in Accra. The Compact will end on June, 2022.

Government implemented the Pokuase BSP project through the Millennium Development Authority.