Akufo-Addo commissions projects at Port of Takoradi 

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the newly constructed Dry bulk terminal and the Atlantic Services Container terminal in the Port of Takoradi.

The occasion also saw the President cutting sod for projects like the Oil and Gas Services Terminal and the Prime Meridian Docks Floating Dry Dock and Ship maintenance facility.

The President said these interventions would not only enhance cargo handling at the Port of Takoradi, but also improve the turnaround time and meet the demands of players in the oil and gas and maritime trade space.

He said since the establishment of the Port by Governor Gordon Guggisberg, in 1920, many transformational activities had been undertaken in partnership with the private sector to make the Port a great asset to the country as well as serving the needs of neighbouring landlock countries.

President Akufo-Addo said the government had an avowed commitment to position the Port as a key growth pole to increase economic activities, ensure growth and development.

“We also believe in diversifying the role of the Port from export activities and thus the huge private sector investment and participation to achieve this milestone and solve challenges in the oil and gas space.”

The President said the primacy of the Private sector to spur economic growth had become critical and appreciated the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) for partnering with the businesses to achieve the feat that would advance economic resilience.

Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport, said investment through Public-Private Partnership into the Port stood at half a billion dollars since 2014 and had made the Takoradi port a competitive entity not only in the subregion promoting real time maritime activities.

He said the government would continue to create the enabling environment for indigenous businesses, who want to partner the government to advance.

The transport minister did not mix words in lauding the ingenuity of the Port of Takoradi for buying into the government’s vision, which had resulted in the achievement of such huge economically viable and beneficial projects.

Mr. Micheal Luguje, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, said the facilities had the capacities to uplift trade and provide additional values for shippers.

He said, “we are happy as a port to have these facilities but what we earnestly need is the fixing of the Western Rail Lines to ensure efficiency of our operations”.

The Director-General of the GPHA praised the government for ICUMS, and the paperless activities introduced which had become a benchmark for other countries to emulate.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, recalled how the President had been committed to the transformation of the Port since his visit in 2008 to the Port of Takoradi.

He was thus enthused that the President was back to commission two new projects and cut sod for two describing it as phenomenal.

The Western Regional Minister added that the Port was also estimated to receive some 30,000 tourists next year with a rippling effect on all aspect of the economy.

The Dry bulk terminal had been developed to handle an average of 20 million tons of clinker, manganese, bauxite, limestone, gypsum, petroleum cokes and fertilizers as against the current facility with an existing capacity of 6.3 million tons per annum.

The Atlantic Terminal Services is part of the container and multipurpose terminal concession partnership between GPHA, Ibistek Limited and AFC-equity of the Africa Finance Corporation.

The facility provides a 600-metre quay wall at (-16) water depth along berths with a space of 9.8 hectares.