Akufo-Addo Commissions UPSA’s State-of-the-Art Twin Tower Building at 16th Graduation Ceremony

On Wednesday, December 18, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially commissioned the new twin-tower multipurpose building at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), during the university’s 16th graduation ceremony.

The impressive ten-storey structure is designed to meet the growing needs of the university’s expanding student body. It features lecture halls, lecturer’s offices, meeting and reading rooms, as well as commercial and residential spaces, and additional facilities aimed at enhancing the academic experience.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo extended his congratulations to the graduands and urged them to uphold the values of hard work, excellence, and patriotism as they embark on their professional journeys.