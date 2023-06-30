Akufo-Addo congratulates President Bio of Sierra Leone on his re-election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone on his re-election for a second term in office.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Ghana, I congratulate warmly His Excellency Julius Maada Bio on his re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the presidential election of Saturday, 24th June 2023.

“The Sierra Leonean people are to be applauded for their peaceful and orderly conduct in the elections, which has strengthened the frontiers of multiparty democracy in Sierra Leone,” he said in a congratulatory message to the Sierra Leonean leader on Friday.

President Bio was last Tuesday declared the winner of the country’s presidential elections with 56.17% of the vote by the head of the electoral commission of Sierra Leone.

President Akufo-Addo also commended Bio’s closest challenger, Dr Samura Kamara, and the All Peoples Congress, for “a well-fought electioneering campaign.”

“It is the hope of all well-meaning democrats in and out of West Africa that their reaction to the results will serve to deepen the attachment of the Sierra Leonean people to democracy. The world expects this from them.

The President said he looked forward to continuing to work with President Maada Bio in his second term of office, “just as we did in his first, so we can continue to build on the strong ties of friendship and co-operation which exists between our two countries, and which are based on the shared agenda of development, prosperity and adherence to the tenets of good governance and the rule of law.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President Julius Maada Bio, and to the people of Sierra Leone. Best wishes for his and the country’s success,” he said.