President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed “deep condolences” to former President Jerry John Rawlings and the Agbotui family, on the loss of Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former President.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Director of Communications, Office of former President Rawlings, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said President Akufo-Addo, during a visit to former President Rawlings on Monday, said the loss of a mother was different from the loss of a father, describing the love of a mother as something that was different and special.

Consoling the former President, President Akufo-Addo said, “When my mother died, I was Foreign Minister of Ghana, but I cried like a baby; so, I know exactly how you are feeling.”

Mr Dan Abodakpi, the Stool Father of the Anlo State, who is also the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of Madam Agbotui’s funeral, in response, said the family was grateful for the show of sincere comradeship and solidarity.

He informed the President that the funeral of Madam Agbotui was scheduled for Saturday October 24, with a non-denominational service at the Forecourt of the State House, after which the body would be conveyed to Dzelukope for interment.

President Akufo-Addo who was accompanied by Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, and Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Presidency, later signed a book of condolence opened in memory of Madam Agbotui.