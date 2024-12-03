Akufo-Addo Criticizes Mahama’s Inconsistencies Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Election

During a three-day tour of the Western North Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered a scathing critique of his political opponent, former President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of being inconsistent with his past promises and policies.

Akufo-Addo called on the public to scrutinize the record of political leaders, particularly Mahama, ahead of the 2024 general elections. He highlighted Mahama’s previous opposition to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in 2003, during Akufo-Addo’s time in Parliament. At that time, Mahama and other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had walked out of the House in protest of the bill, which was eventually passed under President Kufuor’s administration. Akufo-Addo pointed out that Mahama and the NDC had promised a one-time premium payment for NHIS, a promise that was never fulfilled during his tenure. “Now Mahama says he is bringing free primary healthcare if voted for. Can we trust him?” Akufo-Addo asked.

The President also revisited Mahama’s controversial decision to cancel allowances for teacher and nursing trainees during his administration. Akufo-Addo criticized Mahama for ignoring public pleas to restore these allowances, a decision that ultimately led to the NPP restoring them in 2017. He asked, “Can we trust him now when he says he will continue paying them?”

Education was another area where Akufo-Addo accused Mahama of flip-flopping. He pointed to Mahama’s initial opposition to the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, which Akufo-Addo’s government implemented. Two years ago, Mahama had dismissed the policy as unrealistic, claiming it would take 20 years to implement. “Today, he says if given the mantle of leadership, he will continue implementing it. Can we trust him on this?” Akufo-Addo questioned, adding that Mahama had failed to be consistent in his positions.

The President concluded by emphasizing what he described as Mahama’s flip-flopping nature, particularly on the Free SHS policy. Akufo-Addo called Mahama’s change of heart on the issue puzzling, asking, “What has changed your mind? The Ghanaian people deserve to know why you now support the policy.” He stressed that such inconsistencies were not characteristic of his own leadership.

Akufo-Addo’s comments come as the race for the 2024 election heats up, with both candidates seeking to gain the trust of the electorate with promises of development and national progress.