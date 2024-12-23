Akufo-Addo Criticizes NDC for Post-Election Violence, Urges National Unity

President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the actions of National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives, accusing them of inciting violence and vandalism following the declaration of John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Speaking at the Bicentenary Anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, December 22, Akufo-Addo expressed his disappointment over the post-election disturbances that he said threatened to undermine Ghana’s democratic process. “It is with deep concern that I acknowledge the unfortunate incidents of post-election hooliganism, vandalism, and violence that followed. Incidents which threaten to tarnish the beauty of our democratic exercise. Such acts were completely unnecessary and were wholly unacceptable. They must never reoccur,” he stated.

The President linked the violent incidents to some executives and supporters of the NDC, suggesting that their actions had a damaging effect on Ghana’s democratic reputation. “Regrettably, these unfortunate disturbances appear to involve some executives and sympathisers of the victorious party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). As a nation, we must be resolute in our commitment to safeguarding peace, stability, and democratic values,” Akufo-Addo emphasized.

The aftermath of the election witnessed attacks on several government agencies, including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Tema Oil Refinery, incidents that have drawn widespread condemnation.

Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to commend the Electoral Commission for conducting what he deemed a free, fair, and transparent election. He urged all political stakeholders to prioritize the nation’s democratic principles over partisan interests.

In his remarks, the President called for national unity, urging all Ghanaians to reject violence and work together to preserve peace and stability as the country moves forward.