Akufo-Addo cuts sod for dualisation of Bimbilla Town roads

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for work to commence the dualisation of the Bimbilla Town roads to give a face-lift to the area.

The two kilometres stretch formed part of the Eastern Corridor Road.

As part of the project, which is to be delivered within eight months, two roundabouts with traffic lights would be constructed within the Bimbilla Town in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing the chiefs and people of the area during the sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, expressed appreciation to them for supporting his government.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, said Lot Seven of the Eastern Corridor Road, which was the last stretch, from Gbintiri to Kulungugu, would soon be awarded on contract.

Nyelinbolgu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana, Regent of Bimbilla, said the road dualisation would give a face-lift to the area.

He expressed appreciation to the President for extending numerous development projects to the town and appealed for an expansion of the Bimbilla Hospital to better serve the increasing population.