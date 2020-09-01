Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as unacceptable, the drop in the rate of use of face masks by Ghanaians to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The president who was addressing the nation late Sunday in his 16th televised COVID-19 update cautioned citizens not to take chances with safety as they fight against the pandemic was not yet over.

“A new survey by the Ghana Health Service shows that the high rate of face mask-wearing recorded in its previous survey has fallen alarmingly,” Akufo-Addo said.

He urged that the enhanced hygiene protocols, mask-wearing, and social distancing must become the central features of Ghanaian lives.

“Let me remind those among us who want to disregard these protocols that severe sanctions exist in our laws for such persons who will want to endanger the rest of the population through their negligence. The law enforcement agencies will, where necessary, apply these measures without fear or favor, ill-will or malice, and without recourse to a person’s ethnicity, gender, or religion,” the president warned.

He said the difficulties imposed on everyday lives and livelihoods must serve as a motivation for adherence to enhanced hygiene, mask-wearing, and social distancing.

“The more we adhere, the sooner we defeat the virus and return to our normal way of life,” he stated. Enditem