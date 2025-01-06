Akufo-Addo Dismisses Petition to Remove Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, after a thorough review and consultations with the Council of State.

The petition, submitted by Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, alleged misconduct and incompetence on the part of the Chief Justice, but the President’s office concluded that it lacked sufficient evidence to warrant further action.

In a statement released on January 6, 2025, the Presidency confirmed that the petition did not meet the legal threshold to proceed. The President’s office clarified that after careful examination, it was determined that the petition did not establish a prima facie case for the removal of Chief Justice Torkornoo.

The statement also highlighted that the petition failed to provide adequate documentation or evidence to support the claims made. It urged the public to refrain from making baseless allegations that could potentially undermine the independence of the judiciary, reinforcing the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions for addressing grievances against judicial officers.

This move comes at a time when discussions around judicial accountability and integrity are prominent, but the dismissal of the petition reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that all actions involving the judiciary are based on solid grounds and due process.