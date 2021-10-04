Akufo-Addo ‘endorses’ Alan for 2024

Revered as an astute and time-tested politician, Messrs John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten affectionately known as the ‘Cash man’ has been heavily tipped by political pundits to win the NPP’s intra-party flagbership race.

Even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that the Trade and Industry Minister can succeed him as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 Presidential candidate.

Without mincing words at the Manhyia Palace during his recent tour of the Ashanti Region, the President told the Asantehene that Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten has shown interest in taking over from him and commended the latter for the good work done so far.

This open ‘endorsement’ did not come as a surprise to admirers of Alan Kyeremanten and true blue NPP loyalists.

The Trade and Industry Minister who has the character of former President John Agyekum was Nana Akufo Addo’s main contender for the NPP’s Presidential primaries in the past.

His decision to concede defeat on several occasions to allow Akufo Addo lead the NPP even when tensions were high confirmed his love for the elephant family.

He is undoubtedly seen by many as a fore bearer of the NPP’s torch of leadership after Nana Addo.

In terms of mobilizing resources, Alan Kyeremanten can raise funds for the rather tedious campaign that lies ahead. He is the ideal Presidential candidate to lead the NPP to a resounding victory in 2024.

Profile

Messrs Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen popularly called Alan Cash was born on 3rd October, 1955.

He is a Ghanaian politician, corporate executive, diplomat and an international public servant specialized in global trade issues.

Mr. Kyerematen was Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States and later Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development (PSD) and the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI), under the President Kufuor-led NPP government. .

The cash man served as a trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he coordinated the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC).

By: King Saha Abdullah, Freelance Journalist