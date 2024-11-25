Monday, November 25, 2024
    Akufo-Addo Endorses Bawumia, Criticizes Mahama Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, in the upcoming December 7 general election.

    Akufo-Addo asserted that Dr. Bawumia would outperform the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama.

    Speaking to a gathering of professional bodies in Kumasi on Sunday, November 24, President Akufo-Addo took aim at Mr. Mahama, accusing him of a poor performance during his tenure as president and stating that he should not be entrusted with power again.

    “There are two candidates in the race. One, a failed president, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Akufo-Addo said. He compared the careers of Ghana’s past presidents, noting that while Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and himself had all secured second terms, John Dramani Mahama was the only one who did not, a reflection, he claimed, of his inadequate leadership. “The reason he was not given a second term is because he did a poor job,” the President added.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

