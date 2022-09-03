Akufo-Addo gets grand welcome at Oguaa Fetu Afahye

Deafening shouts, hailing, clapping, and standing ovation met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his entourage on Saturday as he joined the Chiefs and people of Oguaa to celebrate this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

The three presidential motor bikes displayed at the center of the durbar grounds to signal the President’s arrival who touched down at exactly 15:00hrs.

On seeing the President, hundreds of people gathered at the venue waved their clothes, scarves, handkerchiefs, and miniature Ghana flags to welcome him to the durbar grounds as as he swiftly waved back.

His entourage included Mr. Allan Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industries, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture development, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, former State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) Boss amongst other political party stalwarts.

Other dignitaries include Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minster, Mr George Ricketts Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Constituency and Mr Dan Botwe, Local Government and Regional Integration Minister.

The grand durbar which was preceded by beautiful traditional displays by the various Asafo Companies and cultural troupes, climaxes the weeklong activities of the 2022 Fetu festival

The seven Asafo companies: Bentsir, Anaafo, Ntsin, Nkum, Brofoakwa, Akrampa and Amanfu marched to the durbar grounds dressed in their traditional colours.

The colorful processions of chiefs and Queens, traditional priests and priestesses in their beautiful and rich regalia was a remarkable sight.

The sea of people caused human traffic at the durbar grounds, as people from far and near trouped in to commemorate the historic day.