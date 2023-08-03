Akufo-Addo gives GHS1 million to Medeama SC

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic, has assured Medeama Sporting Club of his support ahead of the club’s campaign in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The Tarkwa based club will represent the country in the inter-club competition organised by CAFfor winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title,.

On Wednesday, August 2, officials and players of Medeama SC paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House in Accra.

During the visit, the club presented the Ghana Premier League title to the president and appealed for support.

In his engagement with Medeama SC, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the club for winning the league title last season.

He proved his support to the Ghana Premier League champions by assisting the club with GHS1 million to cushion the side in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama SC have been paired with Remo Stars FC from Nigeria at the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit is determined to overcome the opponent to advance to the next round.