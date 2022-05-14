Akufo-Addo gov’t will make education fit for purpose – Minister

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, says the Government is moving from the paradigm of memorization to practical- oriented teaching to make the student fit for purpose.

He said the Government under its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programme would equip Ghanaian students with 21st century skills to make them globally competitive.

The Deputy Minister said this in Accra at the book launch, titled, “Accra Aca Blεoo – The history of the Accra Academy from James Town to Bubiashie”

He said the Government, as part of its reform in the school curriculum, introduced the concept of critical thinking to make the students assertive and competent in solving societal problems.

Rev Fordjour stated that the Government’s introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) was a testimony to give opportunity to young Ghanaians students to access education for holistic development.

The Government, he said, would continue to prioritise education and positioned the young ones to be innovative and address problems in the country.

He commended the Author for the piece and encouraged schools to emulate the gesture exhibited.

The book, he said, gave a vivid account of the sacrifices, struggles, and successes of the school.

Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Catholic Church, called for the review of the free SHS policy to enabled parents who were ready to pay to do so.

He urged the students to learn to be obedient and submit to the authorities of the school, grow in wisdom, aspire to greater heights and grow in the fear of God for success.

Mr Simon Ontoyin, the author and an alumnus of the school, said he was inspired to write the book after completing an article about the school on Wikipedia.

The 728-page book is partly an album with numerous photographs as it presents both a visual and literal history of the school over nine decades.

The book recounts the aspirations and achievements of successive administrations of the school and how they overcame the challenges of their time and influenced the character of their students.

It also brings to light several unknown facts about the Accra Academy and examines the educational policies that have influenced its development and growth.

Mr Ontoyin, said the book was the outcome of many hours of personal interviews and research intended for anyone interested in the history of education in Ghana as a whole.

Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, the former Chairman, National Media Commission, reviewing the book said ” it is a complete book about the schools’ Founder’s and the entire history document as a reference.”

He urged all to get the book and read it because it also focused on the country’s educational history.

It even recognised and acknowledged the Buckle Family for providing the school with its first school building (Ellen House) when it was founded in James Town in July 1931 and later with its first boarding house (Claremont House) in 1935.

These buildings sustained the school and ensured its survival until the CPP government built new buildings for the School at Bubiashie in 1961.

The Accra Academy school was founded on 20th July 1931 as the first private academy in Ghana.