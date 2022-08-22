Akufo-Addo Has Chosen To Surround Himself With Liars – KKD

King Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, known in the media space as KKD has expressed surprised as to why President Akufo-Addo has chosen to surround himself with liars despite being a truthful person.

According to him, even though the Akufo-Addo he has known for over three decades is a man who possesses the virtue of truthfulness, many of his appointees are chronic liars.

He was speaking with Captain Smart on Onua TV/FM’s Maakye Monday, August 22, 2022.

KKD noted some few people in the country have decided to dupe the state of its resources without thinking of the masses that put them to power.

He asked those asking him to talk about the NDC to stop since Mahama is no more in power.

The Ace broadcaster and media brands expert, is of the view that “Not all the appointees [of Akufo-Addo] are corrupt but if the many incorruptible cannot expose the corrupt ones, then they are all corrupt.”