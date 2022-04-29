Akufo-Addo Has Performed Badly – Retired Judge Believes

Retired Court of Appeal judge, Justice Isaac Duose, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has performed badly as President of Ghana.

According to him, measuring President Akufo-Addo by the yardstick he set for himself, he has done nothing.

Seaking in on Class News, Justice Duose noted that the President must blame himself for the fingers being pointed at him and his administration, saying that “Akufo-Addo, he is the cause of his own problem; he made too many promises, probably not knowing how he was going to fulfil those promises.”

“Ghana is a big country and our resources are very small, so, if you go about opening your mouth too big, you are bound to be measured by the yardstick you yourself have created.”

The retired judge also averred that “If you want to measure Akufo-Addo’s performance by the yardstick he himself has created, he has performed very badly,” adding: “If I see him, I will tell him: ‘Kweku, you haven’t done well’”.

Justice Duose stated that the President made too many promises during the election campaign and “I keep asking the voters: ‘Do you really believe some of the promises the political leaders make when they are on the platforms asking for your votes?” he quizzed.

Apart from the President’s performance, Justice Duose also blames the electorate for not properly evaluating the promises made to them by politicians.

“It’s not that if he says he can do it then we should vote for him, we have to really assess whether he has the capability of doing what he has promised to do,” he said.