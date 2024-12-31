Akufo Addo Honours Edward Asomani: National Security Coordinator with Order of the Volta

The National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, has been awarded the prestigious Order of the Volta (Member) for his outstanding contributions to safeguarding the country’s peace and stability.

The honour, conferred by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, recognizes Mr. Asomani’s exemplary leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to national security.

The ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday, celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s development.

Mr. Asomani’s pivotal role in strengthening the nation’s security framework was lauded as instrumental in maintaining stability and fostering resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Asomani expressed gratitude for the recognition, attributing his success to the collaborative efforts of Ghana’s security agencies.

“This honour is not mine alone; it belongs to every member of the National Security Secretariat and the dedicated men and women across our security services. Together, we have worked tirelessly to safeguard Ghana’s peace and ensure a secure environment for our citizens,” he said.

Under Mr. Asomani’s leadership, Ghana’s national security apparatus has undergone significant modernization, addressing issues ranging from terrorism and organized crime to cyber threats and regional instability. His emphasis on inter-agency collaboration and intelligence sharing has enhanced the country’s ability to respond to emerging threats.

A citation commended Mr. Asomani’s efforts during the ceremony, stating: “Edward Asomani has exemplified the ideals of public service through his unwavering commitment to Ghana’s security. His visionary leadership and dedication have strengthened our nation’s resilience and enhanced our stature as a pillar of peace in West Africa.”

Mr. Asomani’s contributions also extend to implementing security reforms that prioritize professionalism, respect for human rights, and alignment with democratic values. His initiatives have positioned Ghana as a leader in regional security, earning recognition both domestically and internationally.

Reflecting on the honour, Mr. Asomani reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana’s safety and stability. “This recognition motivates us to continue building a secure future for Ghana. I remain steadfast in my commitment to ensuring that our nation remains a beacon of peace and progress in the region,” he said.

The Order of the Volta is one of Ghana’s highest honours, reserved for individuals whose service has significantly impacted the nation.