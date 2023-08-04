Akufo-Addo Is A Visionary Leader – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Spokesperson for governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has again demonstrated that he is a great leader following the address he delivered to the New Patriotic Paty(NPP) communicators at the Jubilee House few days ago.

Akufo-Addo in his address to NPP Communicators said “The assertions by some in the party that government is somehow allegedly ‘intimidating or coercing party faithful to throw their weight or support behind one of the presidential aspirants…the allegation is being made that the government is putting its authority behind the Vice President. I want to say in very clear terms to you and to the world that it is a false and malicious narrative.

“There is not a single truth to it. That is why I can beat my chest to it and I can say without any fear of contradiction that there is no one in the party, there is not a single person in the NPP who can say that I have asked him or her to support this or that aspirant. I haven’t done it and I know why I haven’t done it,” the president is reported to have said.

Reacting to his address, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said, “From my leadership class I learnt that à visionary leader is one; “… who ensures the vision becomes reality by stating clear goals, outlining a strategic plan for achieving those goals and equipping and empowering each member to take action on the plan at the organizational, team and individual levels.”

“Sir, you’re a true Diplomat and a Gentleman. For keeping this dream and vision from 2003-07 when you were Foreign Minister and to actually achieve this in your Presidency is amazing. Not many people would remember how they DREAMED ABOUT GHANA and make that à possibility.”

“I actually pray that young politicians like myself would ensure that the things we put on paper about the Ghana tomorrow- would be actualized in matured ages.”

He commended the President for giving hope to Ghanaians and inspiring many people ahead of NPP’s Special Delegates Conference of the party.

“Thank you for building this Foreign Service Institute in Ghana. I’m sure that this would be the main Institute for Diplomats in Ghana for training and equipping.”