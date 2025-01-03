Akufo-Addo Lauds Speaker Bagbin for Steady Governance in His Final State of the Nation Address

In his final State of the Nation Address on January 3, President Nana Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to commend Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, for his pivotal role in steering the governance of the country during the unique challenges of the 8th Parliament.

Acknowledging the historical significance of the term, Akufo-Addo praised Bagbin for maintaining stability in Parliament despite the challenges that arose from having a slim majority and a Speaker from the opposition party.

“Mr Speaker, you and I have made history of a kind these past four years, and I must acknowledge the role you played in keeping steady the ship of state and the governance structures of our country,” Akufo-Addo said. He reflected on the unprecedented nature of the situation, with the Executive facing a Parliament where the majority was razor-thin and the Speaker not aligned with the ruling party, yet governance proceeded without major setbacks.

Akufo-Addo added, “We found a way to accommodate each other, and the government functioned successfully,” underscoring the cooperative spirit that enabled the country’s political system to continue functioning despite the challenges.

In a moment of goodwill, the outgoing President also used his address to congratulate President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his re-election. “I would like to take the opportunity of this august podium to congratulate again my friend, with whom I came into Parliament together for the first time in 1997, President-elect John Dramani Mahama, on his historic comeback victory of 7th December 2024,” Akufo-Addo stated, before expressing his full support for Mahama’s second term.

The acknowledgment of Speaker Bagbin’s leadership and the congratulatory words for Mahama mark a reflective and conciliatory tone as Akufo-Addo approaches the conclusion of his presidency. His remarks highlight the significance of cooperation in the face of political division, and his commitment to a smooth transition as Ghana moves forward.