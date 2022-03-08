Akufo-Addo Must Respond To Kevin Taylor’s Rape Allegation – Ralph Apetorgbor

A communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Ralph Apetorgbor, has said President Akufo-Addo must urgently respond to wild sexual misconduct allegations that US based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has made against him.

In a facebook comment, Mr. Apetorgbor points out that Mr. Taylor’s claim that Akufo-Addo committed a crime against Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo and that he “touched Adwoa Sarfo” in a way that he ought not to, kicks serious dirt on the presidency.

“I believe that every Ghanaian is shocked at the revelation and even though many of us are seriously hoping that there is no truth to the allegation, the only person who can lay the matter to rest is His Excellency the President.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo must urgently respond to this allegation as matter of duty,” Mr. Apetorgbor wrote.

He points out that the allegation borders on a serious felony that would make the president unfit to govern the country if it is true, “and therefore must be cleared soonest.”

The demand comes in the wake of allegations by Kevin Taylor that the hostage crisis that the Akufo-Addo government, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Majority in parliament are having over Adwoa Sarfo is the result of sex abuse the MP suffered.

According to Mr. Taylor, the sex abuse was perpetrated by a big man at the presidency and that it is because of the fear that Adwoa Sarfo will speak up that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to fire her, months after abandoning the Gender Ministry to cool her heels in the US.

“The only person who can say Adwoa Sarfo walk out of my government is Akufo-Addo, we are still here, Akufo-Addo came to tell us Adwoa Sarfo is going on an indefinite leave, he could not give us timelines; he is scared. I say who touched Adwoa Sarfo in the Jubilee House?” Kevin Taylor said in a broadcast on his ‘With All Due Respect’ podcast.

He adds, ““Now let’s go to the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo has committed a crime against Adwoa Sarfo. If he wants to dare me, I will dare him. If he says he is a legitimate president who has not committed a crime against Adwoa Sarfo, he should fire her and the day he fires Adwoa Sarfo will be the beginning of Akufo-Addo’s end as the president,” Kevin Taylor alleged.

Mr. Apetorgbor points out that “these allegations are too serious for the president to keep quiet over.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency branch also added his voice to calls for Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, along with Chief of Staff, Frema Opare Osei, to be investigated over Agyapong’s revelation that the Chief of Staff parceled a Ghc120,000 bribe to deposit into the account of Adwoa Sarfo to entice her back to Ghana.